Biden firma iniciativa sobre armas: “se salvarán vidas”
El presidente de EEUU, Joe Biden, firma histórico proyecto de ley sobre armas y dice que “se salvarán vidas”
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, firmó el sábado el proyecto de ley sobre violencia con armas más amplio en décadas, un compromiso bipartidista que parecía inimaginable hasta una reciente serie de tiroteos mortíferos, incluida la masacre de 19 estudiantes y dos maestras en una escuela primaria de Texas.
“Se salvarán vidas”, dijo el mandatario en la Casa Blanca. Citando a las familias de las víctimas de los tiroteos, el presidente afirmó: “Su mensaje para nosotros fue que hiciéramos algo. Pues bien, hoy lo hemos hecho”.
