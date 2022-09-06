Biden conmemorará aniversario del 11Sep en el Pentágono
El presidente Joe Biden conmemorará el 21er aniversario de los ataques terroristas del 11 de septiembre con un discurso y colocación de flores en el Pentágono
El presidente Joe Biden conmemorará el 21er aniversario de los ataques terroristas del 11 de septiembre con un discurso y colocación de flores en el Pentágono, anunció el martes la Casa Blanca.
El evento conmemorará el día en 2001 en que terroristas de Al Qaeda secuestraron aviones y los estrellaron en las torres del World Trade Center en la ciudad de Nueva York, en el Pentágono en Washington y en una pradera de Pensilvania. Casi 3.000 personas murieron. Estados Unidos respondió lanzando la guerra en Afganistán.
La primera dama Jill Biden hablará el domingo en Shanksville, Pensilvania. La vicepresidenta Kamala Harris y su esposo irán a Nueva York para una ceremonia de conmemoración en el Memorial Nacional del 11 de Septiembre.
