Biden casi ya no tiene síntomas de COVID-19, dice su médico

El presidente Joe Biden se ha recuperado tanto del coronavirus que ya está regresando a su rutina de ejercicios

AP Noticias
martes 26 julio 2022 18:21
BIDEN COVID
(AP)

El presidente Joe Biden se ha recuperado tanto del coronavirus que ya está regresando a su rutina de ejercicios, informó el martes su médico.

El doctor Kevin O’Connor reveló en un parte médico que los síntomas de Biden “ya casi han desaparecido totalmente” y que sus signos vitales son buenos.

Biden tomó su quinta y última dosis de Paxlovid, medicamento usado para aliviar los síntomas del virus, el lunes en la noche.

El martes es el quinto día de Biden aislado, y el miércoles se volverá a hacer la prueba. Si da negativo, volverá a trabajar en persona.

“Tan pronto dé negativo regresará a trabajar”, indicó el doctor Ashish Jha, coordinador del COVID-19 para la Casa Blanca, en una sesión con reporteros el lunes.

