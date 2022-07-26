Biden casi ya no tiene síntomas de COVID-19, dice su médico
El presidente Joe Biden se ha recuperado tanto del coronavirus que ya está regresando a su rutina de ejercicios
El presidente Joe Biden se ha recuperado tanto del coronavirus que ya está regresando a su rutina de ejercicios, informó el martes su médico.
El doctor Kevin O’Connor reveló en un parte médico que los síntomas de Biden “ya casi han desaparecido totalmente” y que sus signos vitales son buenos.
Biden tomó su quinta y última dosis de Paxlovid, medicamento usado para aliviar los síntomas del virus, el lunes en la noche.
El martes es el quinto día de Biden aislado, y el miércoles se volverá a hacer la prueba. Si da negativo, volverá a trabajar en persona.
“Tan pronto dé negativo regresará a trabajar”, indicó el doctor Ashish Jha, coordinador del COVID-19 para la Casa Blanca, en una sesión con reporteros el lunes.
