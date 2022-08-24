Biden anuncia $2.980 millones en ayuda militar para Ucrania
El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden anuncia el envío de 2.980 millones de dólares en nueva ayuda militar a Ucrania “para garantizar que pueda seguir defendiéndose a largo plazo”
El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden anunció el miércoles que enviará 2.980 millones de dólares en nueva ayuda militar a Ucrania que permitirá que las fuerzas allí luchen en los años venideros.
En un comunicado, el mandatario indicó que la ayuda permitirá a Ucrania adquirir sistemas de defensa aérea, sistemas de artillería y municiones, drones y otros equipos “para garantizar que pueda seguir defendiéndose a largo plazo”.
