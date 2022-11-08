Bey anota 25; Pistons doblegan a Thunder
Saddiq Bey anota 25 puntos, mientras que Cade Cunningham añade 21 y captura 11 rebotes por los Pistons de Detroit, que doblegan 112-103 al Thunder de Oklahoma City
Saddiq Bey anotó 25 puntos, mientras que Cade Cunningham añadió 21 y capturó 11 rebotes por los Pistons de Detroit, que doblegaron el lunes 112-103 al Thunder de Oklahoma City.
El novato Jaden Ivey totalizó 15 unidades y 11 rebotes, mientras que Isaiah Stewart contabilizó 11 tantos y 12 rebotes.
Los Pistons superaron al Thunder por 64-40 en la segunda mitad.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sumó 33 tantos por el Thunder, pero ninguno de los otros titulares de Oklahoma City anotó 10 siquiera.
En los primeros tres minutos del último período, los Pistons superaron a Oklahoma City por 10-2.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.