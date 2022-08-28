Jump to content

Betts pega otro jonrón, Dodgers superan 8-1 a Marlins

Mookie Betts conecta su cuarto jonrón de la serie, el mexicano Julio Urías lanza seis brillantes entradas y los Dodgers de Los Ángeles superan por 8-1 a los Marlins de Miami

AP Noticias
domingo 28 agosto 2022 21:22

Betts pega otro jonrón, Dodgers superan 8-1 a Marlins

DODGERS MARLINS

Mookie Betts conectó un jonrón por tercer juego consecutivo, el mexicano Julio Urías lanzó seis brillantes entradas y los Dodgers de Los Ángeles superaron el domingo por 8-1 a los Marlins de Miami.

Justin Turner y Max Muncy aportaron tres hits cada uno para los Dodgers, que lideran la División Oeste de la Liga Nacional, y tienen foja de 28-8 desde el Juego de Estrellas.

Betts, quien añadió un doble y un sencillo, se voló la cerca por cuarta ocasión en la serie. El jardinero derecho, elegido seis veces al Juego de Estrellas, bateó dos cuadrangulares el viernes en la victoria 10-6, y volvió a conectar en la derrota 2-1 del sábado ante Sandy Alcántara y Miami.

Urías (14-7) permitió un hit — el sexto jonrón de Brian Anderson en el cuarto inning — ponchó a siete y regaló cuatro boletos. El zurdo ha ganado 11 de sus últimas 12 decisiones.

Por los Marlins, el venezolano Miguel Rojas de 4-1. El dominicano Jerar Encarnación de 3-0.

