Berríos se apunta victoria, Azulejos vencen 4-1 a Tigres
Matt Chapman despacha un jonrón de dos carreras, José Berríos cubre siete innings dominantes para ganar su tercera apertura seguida y los Azulejos de Toronto derrotan 4-1 a los Tigres de Detroit
Matt Chapman despachó un jonrón de dos carreras, José Berríos cubrió siete innings dominantes para ganar su tercera apertura seguida y los Azulejos de Toronto derrotaron el domingo 4-1 a los Tigres de Detroit.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. y Bo Bichette aportaron sendos dobletes remolcadores para los Azulejos, que han ganado 12 de sus últimos 15 juegos. Se llevaron tres de cuatro en la serie contra los Tigres. Detroit tiene marca de 4-7 desde la pausa por el Juego de Estrellas.
El boricua Berríos (8-4) toleró tres hits, incluyendo un jonrón solitario a su cuñado, el torpedero de los Tigres Javier Báez. Berríos concedió un boleto y recetó seis ponches.
Los Tigres cometieron cuatro errores el domingo y totalizaron siete durante la serie.
Por los Tigres, los boricuas Báez de 3-1, una anotada y una remolcada; y Willi Castro de 3-0. Los venezolanos Miguel Cabrera y Víctor Reyes, ambos de 4-0. El dominicano Jemier Candelario de 3-0.
Por los Azulejos, los dominicanos Guerrero de 3-1, una anotada y una impulsada; Teoscar Hernández de 4-1, una anotada; y Ramiel Tapia de 3-0. El mexicano Alejandro Kirk de 4-0. El cubano Lourdes Gurriel Jr. de 4-1.
