Berrettini defenderá título en final del Queen's Club

En nada afectado por una demora por lluvia, Matteo Berrettini vence a Botic van de Zandschulp para llegar a la final del Queen’s Club por segundo año consecutivo y respondió hábilmente a una propuesta de matrimonio

AP Noticias
sábado 18 junio 2022 18:23
(AP)

En nada afectado por una demora por lluvia, Matteo Berrettini venció a Botic van de Zandschulp el sábado para llegar a la final del Queen's Club por segundo año consecutivo y además respondió hábilmente a una propuesta de matrimonio.

El campeón defensor venció a Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3 y extendió su racha ganadora a ocho juegos.

Durante la entrevista en la cancha, alguien desde las tribunas le propuso matrimonio.

“Déjame pensarlo”, dijo Berrettini con una sonrisa.

Berrettini ha ganado 19 de sus últimos 20 partidos sobre césped. La única derrota fue ante Novak Djokovic en la final de Wimbledon el año pasado. pasado.

Enfrentará al ganador del partido entre el serbio Filip Krajinovic y el croata Marin Cilic, quien ha ganado este torneo dos veces.

Berrettini perdió solo cuatro puntos en su primer saque y tuvo 24 winners cpntra nueve errores no forzados. Dijo que fue su mejor partido de la semana.

“Hoy fue un partido realmente difícil, la lluvia nos detuvo”, dijo acerca de la interrupción en el segundo set.

Berrettini quebró el saque del holandés al reanudarse el match para tomar ventaja de 4-2.

“Tenemos que ajustarnos a todo”, dijo. “Tenemos que estar preparados para parar y después regresar. Yo estuve preparado cuando tuve que estar preparado”.

