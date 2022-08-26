Jump to content

Bernardo Silva se quedará en el Man City, sostiene Guardiola

Bernardo Silva se quedará en el Manchester City, sostiene el técnico Pep Guardiola, lo que aparentemente pone fin a un verano de incertidumbre sobre el futuro del mediocampista portugués

AP Noticias
viernes 26 agosto 2022 15:36
MAN CITY-SILVA
(AP)

Bernardo Silva se quedará en el Manchester City, sostuvo el técnico Pep Guardiola el viernes, lo que aparentemente puso fin a un verano de incertidumbre sobre el futuro del mediocampista portugués.

Silva ha sido vinculado con el Barcelona, ​​e incluso Guardiola indicó esta semana que al jugador “le gusta mucho el Barcelona” y anteriormente dijo que no quiere mantener a futbolistas en el City si no están contentos.

Sin embargo, cuando queda menos de una semana en la ventana de traspasos de verano, Guardiola dijo que Silva no se irá.

“No tenemos ninguna llamada telefónica de ningún club con respecto a Bernardo Silva”, dijo Guardiola, respondiendo a una pregunta sobre reportes de una oferta por Silva del Paris Saint-Germain, “así que por eso se quedará".

”Él se quedará”, reiteró.

