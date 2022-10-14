Berhalter anunciará alineación del Mundial el 9 de noviembre
El seleccionador estadounidense Gregg Berhalter anunciará la plantilla de 26 jugadores para la Copa Mundial el 9 de noviembre
El seleccionador de Estados Unidos Gregg Berhalter tiene la intención de anunciar su plantilla de 26 jugadores para la Copa Mundial el 9 de noviembre, durante una conferencia de prensa en el centro de espectáculos Brooklyn Steele.
ESPN2 transmitirá el anunció como parte de un evento de una hora que iniciará a las 5 p.m. (2200 GMT), indicó el jueves la Federación de Fútbol de Estados Unidos (USSF).
Se espera que algunos futbolistas estadounidenses de la liga local acudan a la conferencia de prensa de acuerdo con la USSF.
Estados Unidos se perdió el Mundial de 2018. La selección, que se ubica en el 16to puesto del ranking de la FIFA, iniciará el torneo en Qatar el 21 de noviembre enfrentando a Gales (19no).
Enfrentará a Inglaterra (5to) el 25 de noviembre y terminará la fase de grupos ante Irán (20mo) el 29 de noviembre.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.