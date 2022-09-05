Benintendi podría volver a Yanquis esta temporada
El jardinero de los Yanquis de Nueva York Andrew Benintendi se someterá a una cirugía esta semana después de fracturarse un hueso de la muñeca derecha, pero el equipo espera que pueda jugar nuevamente esta temporada
El jardinero de los Yanquis de Nueva York Andrew Benintendi se someterá a una cirugía esta semana después de fracturarse un hueso de la muñeca derecha, pero el equipo espera que pueda jugar nuevamente esta temporada.
“Creo que aún está latente la posibilidad de que regrese”, dijo el manager Aaron Boone despué de la victoria de su equipo el lunes 5-2 sobre Minnesota.
La cirugía está programada para el martes.
Benintendi se fracturó el hueso hamate durante un swing la noche del viernes en Tampa Bay y al día siguiente ingresó en la lista de lesionados.
Seleccionado al Juego de Estrellas esta campaña con Kansas City, el jardinero de 28 años fue canjeado a los Yanquis a finales de julio. Después de un inicio lento con Nueva York, había comenzado a producir recientemente.
En total, Benintendi batea para .304 con 51 carreras producidas. En 33 partidos con los Yanquis tenía promedio de .254 con 12 impulsadas.
