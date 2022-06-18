Bencic pasa a final del Abierto de Berlín

Belinda Bencic es finalista por segundo año consecutivo en el Abierto de Berlín de tenis, en su intento de conquistar su primer título en el césped en siete años, tras una ardua victoria sobre Maria Sakkari

AP Noticias
sábado 18 junio 2022 15:07
BERLÍN
(AP)

Belinda Bencic es finalista por segundo año consecutivo en el Abierto de Berlín de tenis, en su intento de conquistar su primer título en el césped en siete años, tras una ardua victoria sobre Maria Sakkari el sábado.

La rival de Bencic en la final será la ganadora del match entre Coco Gauff, finalista del Abierto Francés, y la preclasificada 1ra Ons Jabeur.

Bajo las altas temperaturas de la ola de calor en la capital alemana, Bencic necesitó más de tres horas para vencer a la preclasificada 2da Sakkari 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4.

Bencic tuvo set point en el tiebreak del primer set, pero la griega ganó los tres puntos siguientes para llevarse el set.

El segundo set y el decisivo también fueron muy disputados. Sakkari salvó cuatro set points en el segundo y dos match points en el tercero antes de que se impusiera Bencic. Sakkari está sexta en el ranking, 11 puestos por encima de Bencic, pero nunca había llegado a una semifinal sobre césped.

Relacionados

Bencic, medallista de oro en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio, perdió la final de Berlín el año pasado ante Liudmila Samsonova. Tiene un récord de 6-8 en finales, incluyendo 1-3 en césped. Ganó su único título en el césped en Eastbourne en 2015.

