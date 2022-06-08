Bélgica apabulla 6-1 a Polonia; Holanda lidera grupo
Con una remontada, Bélgica apabulla 6-1 a Polonia y da una respuesta enfática a quienes se preguntaban si la selección estaba comprometida con este torneo luego de una larga temporada en las ligas europeas y tras una derrota sufrida el viernes ante Holanda por 4-1
Parece que Bélgica sí está interesada por la Liga de Naciones.
Con una remontada, los Diablos Rojos apabullaron el miércoles 6-1 a Polonia y dieron una respuesta enfática a quienes se preguntaban si la selección estaba comprometida con este torneo luego de una larga temporada en las ligas europeas y tras una derrota sufrida el viernes ante Holanda por 4-1.
El seleccionador de Bélgica, Roberto Martínez, había rechazado la idea de que a sus jugadores les faltara deseo. En la cancha, sus dirigidos lo respaldaron, al recuperarse tras recibir el tanto de Robert Lewandowski a los 76 minutos.
Holanda siguió en la cima del grupo, gracias a un tanto en el cuarto minuto de descuento por parte de Wout Weghorst, para vencer 2-1 a Gales.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.