Bélgica apabulla 6-1 a Polonia; Holanda lidera grupo

Con una remontada, Bélgica apabulla 6-1 a Polonia y da una respuesta enfática a quienes se preguntaban si la selección estaba comprometida con este torneo luego de una larga temporada en las ligas europeas y tras una derrota sufrida el viernes ante Holanda por 4-1

AP Noticias
miércoles 08 junio 2022 22:34
NACIONES-RESUMEN
(AP)

Parece que Bélgica sí está interesada por la Liga de Naciones.

Con una remontada, los Diablos Rojos apabullaron el miércoles 6-1 a Polonia y dieron una respuesta enfática a quienes se preguntaban si la selección estaba comprometida con este torneo luego de una larga temporada en las ligas europeas y tras una derrota sufrida el viernes ante Holanda por 4-1.

El seleccionador de Bélgica, Roberto Martínez, había rechazado la idea de que a sus jugadores les faltara deseo. En la cancha, sus dirigidos lo respaldaron, al recuperarse tras recibir el tanto de Robert Lewandowski a los 76 minutos.

Holanda siguió en la cima del grupo, gracias a un tanto en el cuarto minuto de descuento por parte de Wout Weghorst, para vencer 2-1 a Gales.

