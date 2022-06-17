Bayern iniciará temporada de Bundesliga ante Frankfurt

El Bayern Munich comenzará su apuesta por un 11mo título consecutivo de la Bundesliga con un partido potencialmente complicado como visitante ante el ganador de la Liga Europa, el Eintracht Frankfurt

AP Noticias
viernes 17 junio 2022 20:46
BUNDESLIGA-CALENDARIO
(AP)

Frankfurt ha ganado dos de sus últimos tres choques contra el Bayern antes de su encuentro del 5 de agosto, que dará inicio a la temporada del 60mo aniversario de la Bundesliga.

El calendario 2022-23 de la liga, publicado el viernes, tiene al Borussia Dortmund, el segundo lugar de la temporada pasada, abriendo contra Bayer Leverkusen el 6 o 7 de agosto. De los equipos ascendidos, Schalke visita Colonia y Werder Bremen comienza en Wolfsburgo.

Habrá más de dos meses sin partidos a mitad de temporada debido a la Copa del Mundo de Qatar. En cambio, la Bundesliga comenzará sus vacaciones de invierno el 13 de noviembre y regresará el 20 de enero.

