Bautista Agut se baja de Wimbledon por COVID
El español Roberto Bautista Agut se retira del torneo de Wimbledon tras dar positivo COVID-19
Roberto Bautista Agut se retiró del torneo de Wimbledon tras dar positivo COVID-19.
El 17mo cabeza de serie español tenía previsto enfrentar al colombiano Daniel Elahi Galán en la segunda ronda. Bautista Agut se presentó al Grand Slam en césped tras haber alcanzado la final de Mallorca el pasado fin de semana.
“He dado positivo en Covid-19”, escribió Bautista Agut en Twitter. “Afortunadamente, los síntomas no son muy graves, pero creo que es la mejor decisión. Gracias por vuestro apoyo. Espero volver pronto”.
Se trata del tercer cabeza de serie que se retira del torneo. El italiano Matteo Berrettini (8vo) y el croata Marin Cilic (14to) lo hicieron previo a sus debuts en el All England Club.
Wimbledon no obliga a los jugadores someterse a pruebas de diagnóstico de coronavirus este años. Tanto Berrettini como Cilic dijeron que quisieron hacerse la prueba tras padecer síntomas.
El entrenador de Bautista Agut, Tomás Carbonell, escribió en Twitter que "Roberto podría haber forzado e intentar jugar el partido ya que sus síntomas no son graves
“Por respeto a sus compañeros/as y al torneo, hemos decidido no salir a pista aunque el reglamento lo permita”, añadió.
Galán, por su parte, igualó su mejor resultado en un Grand Slam. El colombiano de 26 años también alcanzó la tercera ronda en el Abierto de Francia de 2020.
