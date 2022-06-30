Bautista Agut se baja de Wimbledon por COVID

El español Roberto Bautista Agut se retira del torneo de Wimbledon tras dar positivo COVID-19

AP Noticias
jueves 30 junio 2022 14:46
WIMBLEDON
WIMBLEDON
(AP)

Roberto Bautista Agut se retiró del torneo de Wimbledon tras dar positivo COVID-19.

El 17mo cabeza de serie español tenía previsto enfrentar al colombiano Daniel Elahi Galán en la segunda ronda. Bautista Agut se presentó al Grand Slam en césped tras haber alcanzado la final de Mallorca el pasado fin de semana.

“He dado positivo en Covid-19”, escribió Bautista Agut en Twitter. “Afortunadamente, los síntomas no son muy graves, pero creo que es la mejor decisión. Gracias por vuestro apoyo. Espero volver pronto”.

Se trata del tercer cabeza de serie que se retira del torneo. El italiano Matteo Berrettini (8vo) y el croata Marin Cilic (14to) lo hicieron previo a sus debuts en el All England Club.

Wimbledon no obliga a los jugadores someterse a pruebas de diagnóstico de coronavirus este años. Tanto Berrettini como Cilic dijeron que quisieron hacerse la prueba tras padecer síntomas.

Relacionados

El entrenador de Bautista Agut, Tomás Carbonell, escribió en Twitter que "Roberto podría haber forzado e intentar jugar el partido ya que sus síntomas no son graves

“Por respeto a sus compañeros/as y al torneo, hemos decidido no salir a pista aunque el reglamento lo permita”, añadió.

Galán, por su parte, igualó su mejor resultado en un Grand Slam. El colombiano de 26 años también alcanzó la tercera ronda en el Abierto de Francia de 2020.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in