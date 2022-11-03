Başakşehir gana su grupo en la Europa Conference League

El Başakşehir de Estambul completa la fase de grupos de la Europa Conference League con la victoria 3-1 ante el Hearts el jueves para avanzar a la ronda de octavos de final

AP Noticias
jueves 03 noviembre 2022 18:34
(AP)

El Başakşehir de Estambul completó la fase de grupos de la Europa Conference League con la victoria 3-1 ante el Hearts el jueves para avanzar a la ronda de octavos de final.

Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Serdar Gürler y Berkay Özcan anotaron el Başakşehir que terminó líder del Grupo A con 13 unidades. Nathaniel Atkinson anotó el tanto del Hearts en el último minuto.

La Fiorentina superó 3-0 al RFS de Letonia para terminar segundo, igualmente con 13 puntos. Hearts fue tercero y el RFS terminó último.

Los ganadores de grupo avanzar directamente la fase de eliminación directa, mientras que el segundo lugar tiene que disputar un repechaje ante los equipos que terminaron terceros en sus grupos de la Europa League.

West Ham, Villarreal y Djurgården ya habían clasificado a los octavos al ganar sus respectivos grupos antes de la última ronda.

La Europa Conferencia League es la competencia de tercer nivel europeo.

