Barrett ingresa a lista de lesionados de los Bucs
Los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay ponen al linebacker Shaquil Barrett en la lista de lesionados y firmaron a dos jugadores más al equipo de prácticas
Los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay pusieron al linebacker Shaquil Barrett en la lista de lesionados y firmaron a dos jugadores más al equipo de prácticas.
Barrett sufrió una lesión en el tendón de Aquiles el jueves en el encuentro ante los Ravens de Baltimore y que lo dejará fuera el resto de la temporada. Terminó con tres capturas en el 2022 e incrementó su total a un máximo del equipo de 39 y medio en cuatro campañas.
Los Bucs además anunciaron el lunes que el receptor Tyler Johnson y el cornerback Ryan Smith fueron agregados al equipo de prácticas.
Ambos jugadores han pasado tiempo con los Bucs. Johnson tuvo 48 pases atrapados para 529 yardas y dos touchdowns en dos campañas en el 2020 y 2021. Smith disputó cinco temporadas con Tampa Bay entre el 2016 y 2020 ants de firmar con los Chargers de Los Ángeles como agente libre en el 2021.
