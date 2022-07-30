Jump to content

Barcelona subasta NFT de gol de Cruyff por 693.000 dólares

Barcelona subasta una obra de arte digital que representa un gol histórico de Johan Cruyff por 693.000 dólares, en su búsqueda de nuevas fuentes de ingresos para salir de su enorme deuda, dijo el club español

AP Noticias
sábado 30 julio 2022 16:07
(AP)

Barcelona ha subastado una obra de arte digital que representa un gol histórico de Johan Cruyff por 693.000 dólares, en su búsqueda de nuevas fuentes de ingresos para salir de su enorme deuda, dijo el club español.

Barcelona dijo que la subasta realizada el viernes en la casa Sotheby's de Nueva York para el primer token no fungible (NFT) del club cerró en 550.000 dólares. Sumando los honorarios del subastador, el precio de venta final fue de 693.000 dólares.

La obra de arte muestra el memorable gol de Cruyff en 1973, cuando el gran centrocampista holandés saltó en el aire con la pierna extendida. En la imagen, Cruyff parece estar bañado en oro. El NFT está titulado, “De alguna manera, inmortal”, tomando una frase de Cruyff, que dejó su marca como jugador y luego director técnico del Barça.

Barcelona ha estado buscando nuevas fuentes de ingresos para reducir su deuda de 1.000 millones de euros (dólares). Ha vendido el derecho de nombrar el Camp Nou al servicio de streaming de audio Spotify y recientemente vendió el 25% de sus derechos de televisación durante los próximos 25 años.

Un token no fungible, conocido por la sigla en inglés NFT, es una imagen digital única que no se puede copiar. Hay un mercado en auge para coleccionistas y artistas interesados en esta clase de arte digital.

