Barcelona elimina más salarios; cede a Mingueza al Celta
Barcelona elimina más erogaciones en materia de salarios mediante la cesión del zaguero Óscar Mingueza, quien militará ahora en el Celta de Vigo
Barcelona eliminó más erogaciones en materia de salarios mediante la cesión del zaguero Óscar Mingueza, quien militará ahora en el Celta de Vigo.
El conjunto catalán busca acatar las reglas de La Liga española sobre el llamado “fair play” financiero, en momentos en que cumple con el trámite de registrar a sus fichajes más recientes: Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha y Jules Koundé.
El club había liberado ya algo de espacio en la nómina mediante los préstamos del defensa Clément Lenglet al Tottenham y el delantero Francisco Trincão al Sporting de Lisboa.
Los detalles financieros de la transferencia de Mingueza no se conocieron de inmediato, pero el Barcelona informó que conservaba el derecho para recomprar los derechos sobre el jugador de 23 años y conservar las prerrogativas sobre el 50% de su venta futura.
Un acuerdo inicial con el Celta se había alcanzado en julio.
Mingueza, quien juega como lateral o defensa central, firmó con Celta un convenio que se mantendrá vigente hasta 2026. Surgió de las inferiores del Barcelona antes de ser ascendido al primer equipo por el técnico Ronald Koeman en 2020.
El jugador apareció en 66 partidos con el Barcelona en las distintas competiciones. Lo ayudó a conquistar la Copa del Rey en 2021.
