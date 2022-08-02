Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Barcelona elimina más salarios; cede a Mingueza al Celta

Barcelona elimina más erogaciones en materia de salarios mediante la cesión del zaguero Óscar Mingueza, quien militará ahora en el Celta de Vigo

AP Noticias
martes 02 agosto 2022 22:56
BARCELONA-MINGUEZA
BARCELONA-MINGUEZA
(AP)

Barcelona eliminó más erogaciones en materia de salarios mediante la cesión del zaguero Óscar Mingueza, quien militará ahora en el Celta de Vigo.

El conjunto catalán busca acatar las reglas de La Liga española sobre el llamado “fair play” financiero, en momentos en que cumple con el trámite de registrar a sus fichajes más recientes: Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha y Jules Koundé.

El club había liberado ya algo de espacio en la nómina mediante los préstamos del defensa Clément Lenglet al Tottenham y el delantero Francisco Trincão al Sporting de Lisboa.

Los detalles financieros de la transferencia de Mingueza no se conocieron de inmediato, pero el Barcelona informó que conservaba el derecho para recomprar los derechos sobre el jugador de 23 años y conservar las prerrogativas sobre el 50% de su venta futura.

Un acuerdo inicial con el Celta se había alcanzado en julio.

Relacionados

Mingueza, quien juega como lateral o defensa central, firmó con Celta un convenio que se mantendrá vigente hasta 2026. Surgió de las inferiores del Barcelona antes de ser ascendido al primer equipo por el técnico Ronald Koeman en 2020.

El jugador apareció en 66 partidos con el Barcelona en las distintas competiciones. Lo ayudó a conquistar la Copa del Rey en 2021.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in