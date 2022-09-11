Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Barbarian’ domina la taquilla en EEUU

La película de terror “Barbarian” fue la más taquillera en las salas de cine de Norteamérica al recaudar 10 millones de dólares

AP Noticias
domingo 11 septiembre 2022 19:44
LAS DIEZ PELICULAS
LAS DIEZ PELICULAS
(AP)

La película de terror “Barbarian” fue la más taquillera en las salas de cine de Norteamérica al recaudar 10 millones de dólares, según estimados de la industria difundidos el domingo.

La película, dirigida por Zach Cregger, debutó el viernes en 2.340 pantallas.

De segunda y exhibiéndose en apenas 810 salas, quedó “Brahmāstra: Part One: Shiva” una película de la India y en idioma hindi.

La película, escrita y dirigida por Ayan Mukerji, recaudó 4,4 millones de dólares en su primer fin de semana en Norteamérica.

En tercer lugar quedó “Bullet Train”, que en sus seis semanas en los cines ha recaudado 92,5 millones de dólares.

Relacionados

“Top Gun: Maverick”, que lleva 16 semanas en los cines, llegó de cuarta y recaudado 705,7 millones de dólares.

Las diez películas más taquilleras este fin de semana en los cines de Estados Unidos y Canadá, según Comscore. Las cifras definitivas salen el lunes.

1. “Barbarian” $10 millones.

2. “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” $ 4.4 millones.

3. “Bullet Train” - $3,25 millones.

4. “Top Gun: Maverick” - $3,2 millones.

5. “DC League of Super-Pets” - $2,8 millones.

6. “The Invitation” - $2,6 millones.

7. “Lifemark” - $2,2 millones.

8. “Beast” - $1,8 millones.

Relacionados

9. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” - $1,65 millones.

10. “Spider Man: No Way Home” - $1,3 millones.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in