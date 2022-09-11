‘Barbarian’ domina la taquilla en EEUU
La película de terror “Barbarian” fue la más taquillera en las salas de cine de Norteamérica al recaudar 10 millones de dólares
La película de terror “Barbarian” fue la más taquillera en las salas de cine de Norteamérica al recaudar 10 millones de dólares, según estimados de la industria difundidos el domingo.
La película, dirigida por Zach Cregger, debutó el viernes en 2.340 pantallas.
De segunda y exhibiéndose en apenas 810 salas, quedó “Brahmāstra: Part One: Shiva” una película de la India y en idioma hindi.
La película, escrita y dirigida por Ayan Mukerji, recaudó 4,4 millones de dólares en su primer fin de semana en Norteamérica.
En tercer lugar quedó “Bullet Train”, que en sus seis semanas en los cines ha recaudado 92,5 millones de dólares.
“Top Gun: Maverick”, que lleva 16 semanas en los cines, llegó de cuarta y recaudado 705,7 millones de dólares.
Las diez películas más taquilleras este fin de semana en los cines de Estados Unidos y Canadá, según Comscore. Las cifras definitivas salen el lunes.
1. “Barbarian” $10 millones.
2. “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” $ 4.4 millones.
3. “Bullet Train” - $3,25 millones.
4. “Top Gun: Maverick” - $3,2 millones.
5. “DC League of Super-Pets” - $2,8 millones.
6. “The Invitation” - $2,6 millones.
7. “Lifemark” - $2,2 millones.
8. “Beast” - $1,8 millones.
9. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” - $1,65 millones.
10. “Spider Man: No Way Home” - $1,3 millones.
