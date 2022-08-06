Baker, manager de Astros, da positivo de COVID-19
Dusty Baker, el manager de los Astros de Houston, da positivo de COVID-19 antes del juego ante los Guardianes de Cleveland
Dusty Baker, el manager de los Astros de Houston, dio positivo de COVID-19 antes del juego del viernes ante los Guardianes de Cleveland.
Como acostumbra, Baker concedió entrevistas a la prensa unas dos horas antes del juego, que comenzó a las 7:10 de la noche. El anuncio del resultado positivo en los análisis llegó poco después del inicio del partido.
Baker, de 73 años, está en su tercera temporada como piloto de Houston. El puertorriqueño Joe Espada, coach de banca, ocupó el lugar de Baker para el duelo ante Cleveland.
Los Astros (69-38) lideran la División Oeste de la Liga Americana, con 11 juegos y medio de ventaja sobre Seattle.
