Bad Bunny se mantiene en 2do lugar de giras lucrativas
La gira de Bad Bunny se mantiene como la segunda más lucrativa del momento a nivel mundial.
El cantante puertorriqueño volvió a ocupar esta semana el segundo lugar de la lista de Pollstar de las 20 giras más exitosas, con ingresos promedio superiores a los 3,3 millones de dólares por ciudad.
En primer lugar se mantiene Coldplay, con una recaudación promedio de 4 millones de dólares, y en tercero el grupo Eagles, con 2,6 millones.
Otros latinos en lista son Rauw Alejandro, en el puesto 17, y Marc Anthony en el 20º.
A continuación, las giras mundiales más lucrativas con ingresos promedio de taquilla por ciudad y costo promedio por boleto para la semana del 30 de mayo. La lista se basa en información proporcionada a la publicación especializada Pollstar por promotores de conciertos y gerentes de recintos.
1. Coldplay; 4.061.217dólares; 77,19 dólares.
2. Bad Bunny; 3.378.811 dólares; 200,37 dólares.
3. Eagles; 2.673.361 dólares; 228,78 dólares.
4. Elton John; 2.411.978 dólares; 173,89 dólares.
5. Genesis; 2.131.832 dólares; 149,17 dólares.
6. Justin Bieber; 1.905.155 dólares; 148,90 dólares.
7. Morgan Wallen; 1.881.821 dólares; 156,86 dólares.
8. Billie Eilish; 1.784.012 dólares; 126,69 dólares.
9. Ed Sheeran; 1.772.452 dólares; 88,71 dólares.
10. John Mayer; 1.575.686 dólares; 132,33 dólares.
11. Eric Church; 1.463.913 dólares; 108,59 dólares.
12. Lady Gaga; 1.437.278 dólares; 280,01 dólares.
13. Dua Lipa; 1.353.793 dólares; 99,31 dólares.
14. New Edition; 1.258.339 dólares; 113,45 dólares.
15. Tool; 1.151.160 dólares; 103,25 dólares.
16. Journey; 1.046.302 dólares; 96,57 dólares.
17. Rauw Alejandro; 967.401 dólares; 73,26 dólares.
18. Imagine Dragons; 949.134 dólares; 91,66 dólares.
19. Tyler, The Creator; 919.943 dólares; 75,87 dólares.
20. Marc Anthony; 892.536 dólares; 109,39 dólares.
