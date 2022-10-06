Aviones norcoreanos se acercan a la frontera entre tensiones
Corea del Norte envía 12 aviones de combate cerca de la frontera con Corea del Sur, lo que hace que Seúl despliegue 30 aviones militares como respuesta
Corea del Norte envió el jueves 12 aviones de combate cerca de la frontera con Corea del Sur, lo que hizo que Seúl desplegara 30 aviones militares como respuesta, según las autoridades surcoreanas.
Ocho cazas y cuatro bombarderos norcoreanos hicieron un vuelo en formación en lo que se creía eran maniobras que simulaban ataques aire-tierra, indicaron las fuerzas armadas.
Corea del Sur respondió con el despegue de 30 aviones de combate.
Corea del Norte había lanzado antes dos misiles balísticos hacia sus aguas orientales, mientras que Corea del Sur realizó maniobras navales con Estados Unidos y Japón al este de la Península de Corea como respuesta.
