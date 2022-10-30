Auger-Aliassime se corona en Basilea, 3er título en octubre

Felix Auger-Aliassime conquista su tercer título consecutivo en octubre tras derrotar 6-3, 7-5 a Holger Rune en la final del torneo de Basilea bajo techo

domingo 30 octubre 2022 17:04
BASILEA
BASILEA
(AP)

Felix Auger-Aliassime conquistó su tercer título consecutivo en octubre tras derrotar el domingo 6-3, 7-5 a Holger Rune en la final del torneo de Basilea bajo techo.

Auger-Aliassime ganó sus cinco partidos en la ciudad suiza sin ceder su saque y levantó las tres bolas de quiebre que Rune dispuso.

El tercer cabeza de serie canadiense concretó la única bola de quiebre en el primer set para irse arriba 3-1. También rompió el saque de Rune para ponerse al frente 6-5 en el segundo.

Auger-Aliassime sentenció con su tercer match point cuando el danés Rune mandó larga una devolución de derecha.

El canadiense de 22 años venía de derrotar al número uno mundial Carlos Alcaraz, flamante campeón del Abierto de Estados Unidos, en las semifinales para citarse con Rune.

Auger-Aliassime añadió el título de Basilea a sus consagraciones en las dos semanas previas en Florencia, Italia, y Amberes, Bélgica, extendiendo a 13 su racha de victorias. El número nueve del mundo quedó con marca de 4-9 en finales. Todos sus títulos han sido en torneos bajo techo en Europa.

Rune, de 19 años, quedó con foja de 2-2 en finales. Debutará en el Top 20 el lunes.

