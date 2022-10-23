Auger-Aliassime gana la final del Abierto Europeo

Félix Auger-Aliassime gana su segundo título en la última semana tras superar 6-3, 6-4 a Sebastian Korda en la final del Abierto Europeo

AP Noticias
domingo 23 octubre 2022 20:41
AMBERES
AMBERES
(AP)

Félix Auger-Aliassime ganó su segundo título en la última semana tras superar el domingo 6-3, 6-4 a Sebastian Korda en la final del Abierto Europeo.

El canadiense de 22 años de edad, que ganó en Florencia el fin de semana pasado, alargó su racha ganadora a ocho partidos seguidos. Seis de esas victorias fueron en sets seguidos.

“Es otra gran semana. Jugué muy buen tenis y realmente luché muy duro para estar aquí de pie frente a ustedes hoy, así que muchas gracias a mi equipo”, comentó Auger-Aliassime durante la ceremonia de premiación.

Auger-Aliassime también conquistó el título de Rotterdam ese año y ya cuenta con tres trofeos en su carrera. Perdió sus primeras ocho finales, pero desde entonces ha conseguido tres triunfos en las últimas cuatro, todas en sets seguidos.

Korda había estado buscando su segundo título tras ganar en Parma el año pasado. El estadounidense de 22 años también perdió ante Andrey Rublev en la final de Gijón la semana pasada.

Relacionados

“Finales consecutivas es un gran logro”, señaló Korda. “Desafortunadamente, no pudimos lograrlo aquí hoy, pero estaremos de regreso en las próximas semanas”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in