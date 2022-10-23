Auger-Aliassime gana la final del Abierto Europeo
Félix Auger-Aliassime gana su segundo título en la última semana tras superar 6-3, 6-4 a Sebastian Korda en la final del Abierto Europeo
Félix Auger-Aliassime ganó su segundo título en la última semana tras superar el domingo 6-3, 6-4 a Sebastian Korda en la final del Abierto Europeo.
El canadiense de 22 años de edad, que ganó en Florencia el fin de semana pasado, alargó su racha ganadora a ocho partidos seguidos. Seis de esas victorias fueron en sets seguidos.
“Es otra gran semana. Jugué muy buen tenis y realmente luché muy duro para estar aquí de pie frente a ustedes hoy, así que muchas gracias a mi equipo”, comentó Auger-Aliassime durante la ceremonia de premiación.
Auger-Aliassime también conquistó el título de Rotterdam ese año y ya cuenta con tres trofeos en su carrera. Perdió sus primeras ocho finales, pero desde entonces ha conseguido tres triunfos en las últimas cuatro, todas en sets seguidos.
Korda había estado buscando su segundo título tras ganar en Parma el año pasado. El estadounidense de 22 años también perdió ante Andrey Rublev en la final de Gijón la semana pasada.
“Finales consecutivas es un gran logro”, señaló Korda. “Desafortunadamente, no pudimos lograrlo aquí hoy, pero estaremos de regreso en las próximas semanas”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.