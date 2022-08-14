Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Atribuyen a meteorito fuerte estruendo en norte de Utah

Un fuerte “estruendo” que se escuchó en diversas regiones en el norte de Utah con seguridad fue un meteorito, dicen las autoridades

AP Noticias
domingo 14 agosto 2022 04:43
UTAH-METEORITO
UTAH-METEORITO
(AP)

Un fuerte “estruendo” que se escuchó en diversas regiones en el norte de Utah con seguridad fue un meteorito, dijeron el sábado las autoridades.

Los avisos sobre el gran ruido circularon alrededor de las 8:30 de la mañana y personas desde Orem hasta el sur de Idaho dijeron en redes sociales haberlo escuchado, de acuerdo con el periódico The Salt Lake Tribune.

El gobernador de Utah, Spencer Cox, tuiteó que su oficina confirmó que el sonido no estaba relacionado con ninguna actividad símica o con instalaciones militares.

La oficina del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional en Salt Lake City escribió en un tuit que su cartógrafo detector de brillo quizá registró el resplandor del meteoro. Autoridades dijeron que ese aspecto al parecer quedaba confirmado con el video de un testigo en Roy.

Wendi Melling, habitante de South Salt Lake, se dirigía a su puerta el sábado en la mañana cuando escuchó el ruido, al que describió como un “gran estruendo” seguido de un fuerte ruido durante segundos.

Relacionados

“Pensé haber escuchado como si algo hubiera caído sobre la casa. Me puse a buscar de arriba abajo y lo único que encontré fue una tablilla desprendida de nuestra cerca de madera. Eso fue un gran alivio”, dijo Melling en Facebook.

“Sonó similar a un estampido sónico como los que he escuchado antes, seguido de un sonido corto similar a un trueno rodante a baja altura”, apuntó.

“El sonido rodante que siguió al estruendo quizá duró 3 o cuatro segundos”, agregó.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in