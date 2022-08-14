Atribuyen a meteorito fuerte estruendo en norte de Utah
Un fuerte “estruendo” que se escuchó en diversas regiones en el norte de Utah con seguridad fue un meteorito, dicen las autoridades
Un fuerte “estruendo” que se escuchó en diversas regiones en el norte de Utah con seguridad fue un meteorito, dijeron el sábado las autoridades.
Los avisos sobre el gran ruido circularon alrededor de las 8:30 de la mañana y personas desde Orem hasta el sur de Idaho dijeron en redes sociales haberlo escuchado, de acuerdo con el periódico The Salt Lake Tribune.
El gobernador de Utah, Spencer Cox, tuiteó que su oficina confirmó que el sonido no estaba relacionado con ninguna actividad símica o con instalaciones militares.
La oficina del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional en Salt Lake City escribió en un tuit que su cartógrafo detector de brillo quizá registró el resplandor del meteoro. Autoridades dijeron que ese aspecto al parecer quedaba confirmado con el video de un testigo en Roy.
Wendi Melling, habitante de South Salt Lake, se dirigía a su puerta el sábado en la mañana cuando escuchó el ruido, al que describió como un “gran estruendo” seguido de un fuerte ruido durante segundos.
“Pensé haber escuchado como si algo hubiera caído sobre la casa. Me puse a buscar de arriba abajo y lo único que encontré fue una tablilla desprendida de nuestra cerca de madera. Eso fue un gran alivio”, dijo Melling en Facebook.
“Sonó similar a un estampido sónico como los que he escuchado antes, seguido de un sonido corto similar a un trueno rodante a baja altura”, apuntó.
“El sonido rodante que siguió al estruendo quizá duró 3 o cuatro segundos”, agregó.
