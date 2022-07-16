Atléticos vencen a los Astros, Andrus empuja 3
Skye Bolt jonroneó y empujó tres carreras, Cole Irvin trabajó sólidamente seis entradas y los Atléticos de Oakland vencieron el viernes a los Astros de Houston 5-1
Skye Bolt jonroneó y empujó tres carreras, Cole Irvin trabajó sólidamente seis entradas y los Atléticos de Oakland vencieron el viernes a los Astros de Houston 5-1.
Elvis Andrus bateó un sencillo de dos carreras para los Atléticos, que anotaron un racimo en el séptimo.
Oakland estaba abajo 1-0 cuando Seth Brown abrió la entrada con un sencillo, Chad Pinter bateo un doble y Andrus puso a los Atléticos arriba definitivamente ante José Urquidy (8-4).
Irvin (4-7) toleró tres hits, ponchó a cuatro y dio un boleto.
Por los Atléticos, el puertorriqueño Vimael Machín de 4-1. El dominicano Ramón Laureano de 4-0. El venezolano Andrus de 4-1, dos empujadas y una anotada.
Por los Astros, el hondureño Mauricio Dubon de 4-1. Los dominicanos Jeremy Peña de 4-1 y José Siri de 2-0, una empujada.
