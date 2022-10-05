Atléticos vencen a Angelinos con boleto a Langeliers en 10mo
Shea Langeliers remolca la carrera decisiva con un boleto con las bases llenas en el 10mo y Atléticos se imponen 2-1 a Angelinos
Shea Langeliers remolcó la carrera decisiva al recibir un pase por bolas con las bases llenas en el 10mo inning, y los Atléticos de Oakland se impusieron el martes 2-1 a los Angelinos de Los Ángeles.
La victoria fue al registro de A.J. Puk (4-3) tras lanzar un 10mo episodio perfecto.
Ryan Tepera (5-4) cargó con la derrota tras fallar en la entrada definitiva. Tony Kemp se embasó en un rodado y Sean Murphy conectó un sencillo. El cerrador dio entonces un boleto intencional a Seth Brown que sacó al novato Langeliers al plato.
El izquierdo de los Atléticos Cole Irvin y el abridor de los Angelinos Michael Lorenzen se enfrentaron en seis capítulos sin anotaciones antes de dejar el juego en manos de sus respectivos bullpens.
Brown abrió la pizarra con un sencillo remolcador en el octavo luego de que Kemp inició el rally abriendo la entrada con un doble ante Andrew Wantz.
Oakland aprovechó la noche para homenajear a su catcher Kurt Suzuki, que deja el deporte en activo.
Por los Angelinos, los venezolanos Luis Rengifo de 5-1; Livan Soto de 1-1, con una anotada.
Por los Atléticos, los dominicanos Dermis García de 1-0; Cristian Pache de 3-1.
