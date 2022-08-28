Atléticos limitan a Yanquis a 1 hit y los vencen
Shea Langeliers anota la carrera definitiva gracias a un error del intermedista DJ LeMahieu en un tiro durante el undécimo inning, y los Atléticos de Oakland limitan a los Yanquis de Nueva York a un imparable para superarlos por 3-2
Shea Langeliers anotó la carrera definitiva gracias a un error del intermedista DJ LeMahieu en un tiro durante el undécimo inning, y los Atléticos de Oakland limitaron a los Yanquis de Nueva York a un imparable para superarlos el sábado por 3-2.
Con corredores en primera y segunda y con un out, Chad Pinder pegó lo que parecía una roleta idónea para doble matanza ante Lou Trivino (2-8).
Los Yanquis hicieron el out forzado en la segunda base, pero el tiro de LeMahieu a la inicial fue desviado. Ello permitió que Langeliers anotara la carrera que cortó con una seguidilla de cinco triunfos de Nueva York.
Joel Payamps (3-3) lanzó el undécimo capítulo sin aceptar anotación para cosechar el triunfo, luego que los Yanquis lograron sólo un imparable, su menor cifra en un juego de extra innings al menos desde 1906, de acuerdo con Sportradar.
Después de que ninguno de los equipos anotó en las primeras nueve entradas, hubo mucho más acción en las adicionales.
Por los Yanquis, los venezolanos Gleyber Torres de 4-0, Oswaldo Cabrera de 4-1.
Por los Atléticos, el puertorriqueño Vimael Machin de 4-0.
