Ataque ruso deja 23 muertos y 28 heridos en Zaporiyia

Un ataque ruso en la ciudad de Zaporiyia deja al menos 23 muertos y 28 heridos, asegura un funcionario ucraniano

AP Noticias
viernes 30 septiembre 2022 07:52
Un ataque ruso en la ciudad de Zaporiyia dejó el viernes al menos 23 muertos y 28 heridos, asegura un funcionario ucraniano.

El gobernador regional de Zaporiyia, Oleksandr Starukh realizó el anuncio en un comunicado publicado en internet.

Aseguró que las fuerzas rusas atacaron una caravana humanitaria que se dirigía a territorio ocupado por Rusia. Publicó imágenes de vehículos calcinados y cuerpos tendidos en la carretera.

Rusia no reconoció de inmediato el ataque.

El ataque se produce en momentos en que Moscú se alista a anexar cuatro regiones a Rusia después de un referendo que ha sido criticado por la comunidad internacional como parte de su invasión en Ucrania.

Starukh dijo que las personas que viajaban en la caravana planeaban viajar a territorio ocupado por Rusia para recoger familiares y ponerlos a salvo. Añadió que ya hay equipos de rescate en el lugar del ataque.

