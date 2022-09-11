Jump to content

Atalanta empata y deja ir el liderato en la Serie A

Atalanta deja escapar la oportunidad de recuperar el liderato de la Serie A tras empatar como local 1-0 ante el recién ascendido Cremonese

AP Noticias
domingo 11 septiembre 2022 15:20
SERIE A
(AP)

Atalanta dejó escapar la oportunidad de recuperar el liderato de la Serie A tras empatar el domingo como local 1-0 ante el recién ascendido Cremonese.

La igualdad dejó al invicto Atalanta en el segundo puesto pero empatado en puntos con el líder Napoli y el tercero Milan, vigente campeón de la liga italiana.

El zaguero Emanuele Valeri firmó su primer gol en la máxima división a los 78 minutos para darle el empate a Cremonese tras aprovechar un rebote. Cuatro minutos antes, el central turco Merih Demiral había adelantado a Atalanta al redireccionar con un cabezazo el tiro libre ejecutado por el volante neerlandés Teun Koopmeiners.

Cremonese, en la división de honor del fútbol italiano por primera vez en 26 años, había cosechado su primer punto el pasado fin de semana ante Sassuolo tras iniciar la temporada con cuatro derrotas seguidas.

Napoli derrotó 1-0 a Spezia el sábado y el Milan se impuso 2-1 de visita a Sampdoria.

Más tarde, la Juventus recibía Salernitana.

