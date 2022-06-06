Asesinan a ministro dominicano de Medio Ambiente

Asesinan a disparos al ministro dominicano de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales en su oficina, informan funcionarios

AP Noticias
lunes 06 junio 2022 20:40
REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA-ASESINATO
REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA-ASESINATO
(AP)

El ministro de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales de República Dominicana fue asesinado a disparos el lunes en su oficina, informaron funcionarios.

Una persona aún no identificada mató a Orlando Jorge Mera, precisaron las autoridades. De momento no hay más detalles disponibles.

“Estamos consternados por la situación”, dijo el ministerio de Mera en un comunicado breve.

Bartolome Pujals, director ejecutivo del Gabinete de Innovación, lamentó el homicidio en una publicación en Twitter.

“Su muerte es una tragedia”, afirmó. “Los dominicanos tenemos que reencontrarnos para lograr un pacto por la paz y la convivencia pacífica. No más violencia”.

Relacionados

Mera también era abogado y miembro fundador del Partido Revolucionario Moderno. Fue nombrado ministro de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales en agosto de 2020.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in