Asesinan a ministro dominicano de Medio Ambiente
Asesinan a disparos al ministro dominicano de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales en su oficina, informan funcionarios
El ministro de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales de República Dominicana fue asesinado a disparos el lunes en su oficina, informaron funcionarios.
Una persona aún no identificada mató a Orlando Jorge Mera, precisaron las autoridades. De momento no hay más detalles disponibles.
“Estamos consternados por la situación”, dijo el ministerio de Mera en un comunicado breve.
Bartolome Pujals, director ejecutivo del Gabinete de Innovación, lamentó el homicidio en una publicación en Twitter.
“Su muerte es una tragedia”, afirmó. “Los dominicanos tenemos que reencontrarnos para lograr un pacto por la paz y la convivencia pacífica. No más violencia”.
Mera también era abogado y miembro fundador del Partido Revolucionario Moderno. Fue nombrado ministro de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales en agosto de 2020.
