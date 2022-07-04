Arsenal ficha a Gabriel Jesús del Man City por 54 millones
Arsenal anunció el fichaje del delantero brasileño Gabriel Jesús procedente del Manchester City, atándole a largo plazo
Arsenal anunció el lunes el fichaje del delantero brasileño Gabriel Jesús procedente del Manchester City, atándole a largo plazo.
Jesús cambia de club en la Liga Premier inglesa tras un desembolso de 45 millones de libras (54 millones de dólares).
Anotó 95 goles en 236 partidos en casi seis temporadas en el City, consagrándose campeón de la Premier en cuatro ocasiones, además de atrapar tres títulos de la Copa de la Liga y uno en la Copa FA.
Jesús se reencontrará con el técnico de Arsenal Mikel Arteta, quien fue auxiliar de Pe Guardiola antes de tomar las riendas de los Gunners.
“Conversamos unas cuantas veces sobre el club, los jugadores, el proyecto y el futuro", dijo el brasileño a la web de Arsenal. “Creo ciento por ciento en Mikel".
“Me entendí muy bien con él previamente, es una excelente persona e igualmente un magnífico técnico.. Me ayudó muchísimo. Siempre seguíamos juntos tras un entrenamiento para trabajar en la definición o algo”, añadió.
Arsenal buscaba reforzarse tras la salida de Alexandre Lacazette, cuyo contrato había finalizado. Y Arteta tenía en carpeta a alguien que conocía bien.
“Estoy muy entusiasmado. El club ha hecho un tremendo trabajo para contratar un jugador de su nivel”, dijo Arteta. “Conozco personalmente a Gabriel bastante bien, y lo conozco de su etapa en la Liga Premier y su buen rendimiento”.
“Esta es una posición que teníamos en nuestro radar desde hace tiempo y hecho fichado al jugador que todos queríamos, así que estoy realmente feliz", añadió.
Jesús buscó otros horizontes, ya que sus opciones con el City. Los vigentes campeones de la Premier han sumado a dos atacantes en los últimos meses: el noruego Erling Haaland y argentino Julián Álvarez.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.