Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Arrestan a pareja en Oklahoma por la muerte de un niño

Una pareja en Oklahoma es arrestada por la muerte de un niño pequeño cuyo cadáver quemado fue descubierto en el estado

AP Noticias
jueves 28 julio 2022 20:19

Arrestan a pareja en Oklahoma por la muerte de un niño

Show all 2
OKLAHOMA-NIÑO ASESINADO

Una pareja en Oklahoma fue arrestada por la muerte de un niño pequeño cuyo cadáver quemado fue descubierto en una zona central del estado, dijeron las autoridades el jueves.

La policía en Seminole, unos 80 kilómetros (50 millas) al sureste de Oklahoma City, encontró el cuerpo el miércoles tras recibir un aviso, informó la Oficina de Investigaciones del Estado de Oklahoma.

Las autoridades no han especificado la edad de la víctima, pero la agencia dijo era un niño pequeño.

La policía arrestó posteriormente a Chad Jennings, de 32 años, por cargos de asesinato, abuso infantil y asociación ilícita, así como a Katherine Penner, de 31 años, por cargos de complicidad en un asesinato, abuso infantil y profanación de un cadáver.

Ambos fueron encarcelados el jueves.

Relacionados

No estaba clara la relación entre a pareja y la víctima. Un portavoz de la oficina de investigaciones no respondió de inmediato a una llamada telefónica en busca de comentarios.

El cadáver fue enviado a la oficina del forense del estado para determinar su identidad o la causa de la muerte, agregó la agencia estatal.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in