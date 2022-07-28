Arrestan a pareja en Oklahoma por la muerte de un niño
Una pareja en Oklahoma es arrestada por la muerte de un niño pequeño cuyo cadáver quemado fue descubierto en el estado
Una pareja en Oklahoma fue arrestada por la muerte de un niño pequeño cuyo cadáver quemado fue descubierto en una zona central del estado, dijeron las autoridades el jueves.
La policía en Seminole, unos 80 kilómetros (50 millas) al sureste de Oklahoma City, encontró el cuerpo el miércoles tras recibir un aviso, informó la Oficina de Investigaciones del Estado de Oklahoma.
Las autoridades no han especificado la edad de la víctima, pero la agencia dijo era un niño pequeño.
La policía arrestó posteriormente a Chad Jennings, de 32 años, por cargos de asesinato, abuso infantil y asociación ilícita, así como a Katherine Penner, de 31 años, por cargos de complicidad en un asesinato, abuso infantil y profanación de un cadáver.
Ambos fueron encarcelados el jueves.
No estaba clara la relación entre a pareja y la víctima. Un portavoz de la oficina de investigaciones no respondió de inmediato a una llamada telefónica en busca de comentarios.
El cadáver fue enviado a la oficina del forense del estado para determinar su identidad o la causa de la muerte, agregó la agencia estatal.
