Arrestan a mujer que disparó dentro de aeropuerto en Dallas

Una mujer de 37 años efectuó varios tiros, aparentemente hacia el techo, dentro del Aeropuerto Love Field de Dallas antes de que un oficial le disparara y la hiriera

AP Noticias
lunes 25 julio 2022 20:56
Una mujer de 37 años efectuó varios tiros, aparentemente hacia el techo, dentro del Aeropuerto Love Field de Dallas el lunes antes de que un oficial le disparara y la hiriera, informaron las autoridades.

La mujer llegó al aeropuerto alrededor de las 11 a.m., pasó cerca de los mostradores de venta de boletos y luego entró al baño, señaló el jefe de policía de Dallas, Eddie Garcia, en una conferencia de prensa. Luego, salió con una sudadera con capucha o alguna otra ropa con la que no había llegado, sacó un arma y disparó varios tiros, aparentemente hacia el techo, dijo.

“En este momento, no sabíamos hacia dónde apuntaba ella exactamente”, indicó Garcia.

Un oficial que estaba cerca le disparó a la sospechosa en sus “extremidades inferiores”, hiriéndola y permitiendo que fuera detenida, dijo Garcia. La mujer fue llevada a un hospital local para recibir tratamiento.

“Ningún otro individuo resultó herido en este evento, además de la sospechosa”, agregó el jefe de policía.

No se reveló el nombre de la mujer ni se especuló sobre su móvil.

“Queríamos asegurarnos de que nuestra comunidad supiera que esta no es una situación activa”, añadió el oficial.

