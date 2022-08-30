Argentino Romero firma contrato con Tottenham
El zaguero central de Argentina Cristian Romero firma un contrato permanente para seguir con Tottenham hasta el 2027, anuncia el club de la Liga Premier inglesa
El zaguero central de Argentina Cristian Romero firmó un contrato permanente para seguir con Tottenham hasta el 2027, anunció el martes el club de la Liga Premier inglesa.
Romero llego en un préstamo por un año del club italiano Atalanta en agosto del año pasado y se ha establecido como miembro clave de la defensa de los Spurs, además de un jugador popular entre la hinchada del club londinense.
Romero, de 24 años, comenzó su carrera en el club argentino Atlético de Belgrano y ha jugado 11 veces por su país. Llegó al Atalanta de Juventus en el 2021.
También en la liga inglesa, Chelsea envió al atacante Callum Hudson-Odoi en préstamo al Baer Leverkusen, de la Bundesliga alemana, por el resto de la campaña.
