Argentino Baez debuta con victoria en Wimbledon
El argentino Sebastián Baez derrota al japonés Taro Daniel en sets corridos, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, y pasa a la segunda ronda del Abierto de Wimbledon, que se queda uno de sus finalistas del año pasado cuando Matteo Berrettini se retira horas antes de su debut tras dar positivo en una prueba de COVID-19
El argentino Sebastián Baez derrotó el martes al japonés Taro Daniel en sets corridos, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, y pasó a la segunda ronda del Abierto de Wimbledon, que se quedó uno de sus finalistas del año pasado cuando Matteo Berrettini tuvo que retirarse horas antes de su debut tras dar positivo en una prueba de COVID-19.
El italiano, quien perdió la final del año pasado ante Novak Djokovic, debía enfrentar al chileno Cristian Garín. El rival de Garín será ahora el sueco Mikael Ymer.
La primera cabeza de serie de la rama femenina, la polaca Iga Swiatek, superó a la croata Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3.
Más tarde juegan Rafael Nadal en la rama masculina y Serena Williams en la femenina. La estadounidense reaparece tras una ausencia de un año.
