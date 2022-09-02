Jump to content

Argentina: Detienen a hombre por apuntar arma contra CFK

Un hombre es apresado por la policía luego de apuntarle con un arma de fuego a la vicepresidenta Cristina Fernández de Kirchner frente a su domicilio en Buenos Aires

AP Noticias
viernes 02 septiembre 2022 02:17
ARGENTINA-VICEPRESIDENTA ATENTADO
(AP)

Un hombre fue detenido el jueves cuando le apuntó con un arma de fuego a la vicepresidenta Cristina Fernández de Kirchner frente a su domicilio en Buenos Aires.

“Una persona que es indicada por quienes estaban cerca de él que tenía un arma es detenida por personal de la custodia. Lo apartan, se encuentra el arma y ahora tiene que ser analizada”, dijo a la cadena C5N el ministro de Seguridad, Aníbal Fernández.

Según imágenes difundidas por la Televisión Pública, un hombre le apunta a la vicepresidenta con una pistola justo cuando descendió de un automóvil para saludar a seguidores que la aguardaban frente a su domicilio en la capital argentina.

El sospechoso fue reducido por los custodios de Fernández de Kirchner y apresado. No se informó su identidad. Tampoco se sabe todavía si el arma es verdadera o no.

