Arévalo-Rojer ganan la final de dobles masculino en Francia
La pareja dl salvadoreño Marcelo Arévalo y el holandés Jean-Julien Rojer ganan la final de dobles masculino del Abierto de Francia al vencer al croata Ivan Dodig y el estadounidense Austin Krajicek 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3
La pareja dl salvadoreño Marcelo Arévalo y el holandés Jean-Julien Rojer ganaron la final de dobles masculino del Abierto de Francia el sábado al vencer al croata Ivan Dodig y el estadounidense Austin Krajicek 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Rojer, de 40 años, es el campeón de dobles de mayor edad en la era de los abiertos. En 2017 ganó el título en el US Open en pareja con Horia Tecau.
Según la Federación Internacional de Tenis, Arévalo es el primer centroamericano que gana un título de Grand Slam.
Arévalo y Rojer estaban preclasificados en el 12do puesto. Dodig y Krajicek no estaban preclasificados.
Dodig y Krajicek tuvieron tres puntos de campeonato cuando ganaban el segundo set 6-5, pero no pudieron convertirlos.
