Arabia Saudí se suma a demanda antimonopolio contra PGA Tour
LIV Golf, financiada por Arabia Saudí, se suma a la demanda antimonopolio contra la PGA Tour en una enmienda en la cual cuatro jugadores han retirado sus nombres
LIV Golf, financiada por Arabia Saudí, se ha sumado a la demanda antimonopolio contra la PGA Tour en una enmienda en la cual cuatro jugadores han retirado sus nombres.
Quedan entonces siete jugadores, en particular Phil Mickelson y Bryson DeChambeau, junto con LIV Golf como demandantes. Los cuatro que retiraron sus nombres son Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez y Jason Kokrak.
La demanda enmendada fue presentada el viernes por la tarde en la corte federal del norte de California. Los tres jugadores que continúan en la demanda —Matt Jones, Talor Gooch y Hudson Swafford— presentaron anteriormente un recurso para poder jugar en los playoffs de la FedEx Cup.
La corte denegó el recurso hace dos semanas.
La demanda alega que la PGA Tour ha utilizado su poder monopólico para tratar de eliminar la competencia y suspendido injustamente a jugadores.
Greg Norman, el CEO of LIV Golf, ha dicho que la liga apoyará plenamente a los jugadores en cualquier medida legal que emprendan. LIV Golf, respaldado por el fondo soberano de Arabia Saudí, ahora tiene participación directa.
En la demanda enmendada, LIV Golf alega que sin un fallo favorable, “su capacidad de mantener una presencial competitiva significativa quedará destruida”.
LIV Golf alega que las limitaciones de la PGA Tour la obligaron a elevar sus costos para contratar jugadores y le impidieron reclutar a otros que temen ser sancionados. También dice que la tour obligó a LIV Golf a demorar su lanzamiento en 2022 y reducir su temporada inicial.
