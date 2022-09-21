Aparente ciberataque contra Irán en medio de protestas
El sitio web del Banco Central iraní deja de funcionar en momentos en que un grupo de hackers afirma haber atacado los portales de varias entidades públicas
El sitio web del Banco Central iraní dejó de funcionar brevemente el miércoles, en momentos en que un grupo de hackers afirmaba haber atacado los portales de varias entidades públicas.
El aparente ciberataque ocurre en medio de protestas por la muerte de una mujer que había sido detenida por la policía moral del país, supuestamente porque tenía demasiado suelto el velo islámico. Ocurrió además poco antes del discurso del presidente iraní Ebrahim Raisi en la Asamblea General de la ONU.
El portavoz del Banco Central de Irán, Mostafa Qamarivafa, negó que la institución fuera blanco de un ciberataque, afirmando que únicamente el portal de la institución quedó “inaccesible” a raíz de un ataque contra el servidor, según la agencia de noticias oficial IRNA. El portal volvió a funcionar normalmente poco después.
El portal del Ministerio de Cultura también dejó de funcionar el miércoles.
Los hackers vinculados al opaco movimiento Anonymous afirmaron haber atacado otras agencias estatales, como la televisora nacional y el despacho del portavoz presidencial.
Irán ha sido víctima de varios ciberataques en años recientes.
En febrero, un grupo de hackers infiltró un sitio web que propaga programación estatal y exhibió allí un mensaje contra el gobierno. El año pasado, un grupo en línea difundió un video tomado dentro de la notoria prisión Evin, afirmando que lo consiguió mediante maniobras de hackeo.
