AP Fotos: Did you see it? Supermoon graces skies worldwide
AP Fotos: Did you see it? Supermoon graces skies worldwideShow all 16
¿Ha visto la superluna?
El miércoles por la noche hubo luna llena y, al mismo tiempo, el satélite estaba más cerca de la Tierra de lo habitual. Esta combinación recibe el nombre de superluna.
Si el tiempo lo permite, la cercanía con la Tierra puede hacer que parezca que la luna es más grande y más brillante.
Uno de los nombres que recibe la superluna del miércoles es “luna de ciervo”, debido a que es en esta época del año cuando crece la cornamenta de estos animales.
La del pasado 14 de junio fue la “de la fresa”, porque coincidió con la cosecha de la fruta.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.