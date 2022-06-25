AP Fotos: Corte Suprema de EEUU revoca protección al aborto
La Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos emite un fallo altamente controversial que pone fin a las protecciones constitucionales al aborto casi 50 años después de que el máximo tribunal determinó que la interrupción del embarazo era legal a partir del caso Roe vs
AP Fotos: Corte Suprema de EEUU revoca protección al abortoShow all 10
La Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos emitió un fallo altamente controversial el viernes que pone fin a las protecciones constitucionales al aborto casi 50 años después de que el máximo tribunal determinó que la interrupción del embarazo era legal a partir del caso Roe vs. Wade. Activistas en favor del derecho al aborto están protestando en las ciudades del país, mientras que manifestantes opuestos a esa práctica festejan la decisión de la corte. El presidente Joe Biden dice que está al tanto de que muchos estadounidenses están “frustrados y desilusionados” por el fallo, pero subraya que las objeciones a él deben ser expresadas en forma pacífica.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.