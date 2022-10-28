Anitta, Fonsi, Pausini y Thalía presentarán los Latin Grammy
La Academia Latina de la Grabación anunció el viernes a los músicos que presentarán la gala el 17 de noviembre desde la arena Michelob ULTRA en el hotel y casino Mandalay Bay.
Los cuatro conocen bastante bien los Latin Grammy. Fonsi ha sido galardonado con cinco Latin Grammy, Pausini es ganadora de cuatro Latin Grammy y un Grammy, Thalía recibió el Premio de la Presidencia de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en 2019 y Anitta compite en los Latin Grammy de 2022 en las categorías de grabación del año y mejor interpretación de reggaetón por su éxito “Envolver”.
La ceremonia se trasmitirá en vivo a las 8 p.m. de Nueva York (0000 GMT) por Univision. La Premiere del Latin Grammy, en la que se anuncian los ganadores de la mayoría de las categorías, previa a la ceremonia televisada, se podrá ver por streaming.
