Anitta, Fonsi, Pausini y Thalía presentarán los Latin Grammy

Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini y Thalia serán los anfitriones de la 23ª entrega del Latin Grammy en Las Vegas

Associated Press
viernes 28 octubre 2022 16:28

Anitta, Fonsi, Pausini y Thalía presentarán los Latin Grammy

Show all 4
LATIN GRAMMY-ANFITRIONES

Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini y Thalia serán los anfitriones de la 23ª entrega del Latin Grammy en Las Vegas.

La Academia Latina de la Grabación anunció el viernes a los músicos que presentarán la gala el 17 de noviembre desde la arena Michelob ULTRA en el hotel y casino Mandalay Bay.

Los cuatro conocen bastante bien los Latin Grammy. Fonsi ha sido galardonado con cinco Latin Grammy, Pausini es ganadora de cuatro Latin Grammy y un Grammy, Thalía recibió el Premio de la Presidencia de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en 2019 y Anitta compite en los Latin Grammy de 2022 en las categorías de grabación del año y mejor interpretación de reggaetón por su éxito “Envolver”.

La ceremonia se trasmitirá en vivo a las 8 p.m. de Nueva York (0000 GMT) por Univision. La Premiere del Latin Grammy, en la que se anuncian los ganadores de la mayoría de las categorías, previa a la ceremonia televisada, se podrá ver por streaming.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in