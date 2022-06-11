Andy Murray es finalista en Stuttgart
Andy Murray jugará su primera final sobre césped desde que ganó el título en Wimbledon en 2016 tras vencer a Nick Kyrgios en sets corridos en las semifinales del Abierto de Stuttgart
Andy Murray jugará su primera final sobre césped desde que ganó el título en Wimbledon en 2016 tras vencer a Nick Kyrgios en sets corridos en las semifinales del Abierto de Stuttgart el sábado.
El británico ganador de tres Grand Slam mostró destellos de su mejor época al vencer a Kyrgios 7-6 (5), 6-2 y defender su saque durante todo el partido.
“Muchos altibajos, pero persistí y trabajé y pude llegar a otra (final sobre césped). Estoy orgulloso del esfuerzo que hice”, dijo Murray. “Estuve un poco más sólido en el tiebreak. Hice las preguntas”.
Murray mantuvo su buen estado de cara a Wimbledon al vencer sorpresivamente a Stefanos Tsitsipas en cuartos de final el viernes, su primer triunfo en seis años contra un oponente de los primeros cinco puestos del ranking.
El otro finalista es el italiano Matteo Berrettini, preclasificado segundo, quien venció a Oscar Otte 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) en un match reñido sin quiebres de saque. Berrettino salvó el ser point en el tiebreak del primer ser y necesitó tres match points para concetrar la victoria.
Murray y Berrettini se han enfrentado dos veces, con un triunfo para cada uno. El italiano se impuso sobre el césped del Queen’s Club el año pasado.
