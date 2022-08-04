Álvarez, de Astros, recibe 3 strikes pero continúa turno
Yordan Álvarez, toletero de los Astros de Houston, no necesita ayuda en la caja de bateo
Yordan Álvarez, toletero de los Astros de Houston, no necesita ayuda en la caja de bateo.
De cualquier modo, el pelotero cubano la recibió el miércoles, durante el encuentro que Houston ganó 6-1 a los Medias Rojas de Boston. En un turno, no se le declaró out después del tercer strike.
Álvarez abrió el tercer inning por Houston recibiendo una bola de Rich Hill. Luego, el umpire del plato Jim Wolf cantó el primer strike y Álvarez conecto un batazo de foul.
Se colocó así en dos strikes. Wolf cantó el tercero pero no marcó el out.
Nadie pareció reparar en el error. Álvarez siguió en la caja de bateo y Hill acudió de nuevo al montículo. Al siguiente lanzamiento, Álvarez fue retirado mediante un roletazo.
El manager de los Astros, Dusty Baker, aseguró que no se dio cuenta de lo ocurrido, sino que alguien se lo comentó después del encuentro.
“Todos se lo perdieron”, dijo Baker.
No fue posible preguntarle sobre la jugada a Alex Cora, el manager boricua de los Medias Rojas.
Álvarez acumula 30 jonrones y 72 impulsadas en la campaña.
