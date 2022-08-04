Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Álvarez, de Astros, recibe 3 strikes pero continúa turno

Yordan Álvarez, toletero de los Astros de Houston, no necesita ayuda en la caja de bateo

AP Noticias
jueves 04 agosto 2022 01:27
ASTROS-UMPIRES-ERROR
ASTROS-UMPIRES-ERROR
(AP)

Yordan Álvarez, toletero de los Astros de Houston, no necesita ayuda en la caja de bateo.

De cualquier modo, el pelotero cubano la recibió el miércoles, durante el encuentro que Houston ganó 6-1 a los Medias Rojas de Boston. En un turno, no se le declaró out después del tercer strike.

Álvarez abrió el tercer inning por Houston recibiendo una bola de Rich Hill. Luego, el umpire del plato Jim Wolf cantó el primer strike y Álvarez conecto un batazo de foul.

Se colocó así en dos strikes. Wolf cantó el tercero pero no marcó el out.

Nadie pareció reparar en el error. Álvarez siguió en la caja de bateo y Hill acudió de nuevo al montículo. Al siguiente lanzamiento, Álvarez fue retirado mediante un roletazo.

Relacionados

El manager de los Astros, Dusty Baker, aseguró que no se dio cuenta de lo ocurrido, sino que alguien se lo comentó después del encuentro.

“Todos se lo perdieron”, dijo Baker.

No fue posible preguntarle sobre la jugada a Alex Cora, el manager boricua de los Medias Rojas.

Álvarez acumula 30 jonrones y 72 impulsadas en la campaña.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in