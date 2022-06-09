Allyson Felix, 'sin remordimiento' tras 7mo lugar en Roma
Allyson Felix asegura que se marcha "sin remordimientos", luego de ubicarse en el séptimo sitio de los 200 metros, en lo que fue su última competición dentro de la Liga de Diamante
Allyson Felix aseguró que se marcha “sin remordimientos” el jueves, luego de ubicarse en el séptimo sitio de los 200 metros, en lo que fue su última competición dentro de la Liga de Diamante.
Para Felix, la mujer más condecorada del atletismo en la historia olímpica y quien planea retirarse al final de la temporada, no hubo realmente una diferencia por el hecho de no mostrarse realmente competitiva en un grupo de elite durante la Golden Gala Pietro Mennea.
Shericka Jackson encabezó el 1-2 jamaiquino, adelante de su compañera y bicampeona reinante Elaine Thompson-Herah, con 21,91 segundos, un récord de estas justas.
Felix finalizó más de un segundo detrás de Jackson.
“Estoy agradecida por haber venido aquí, por ver a todos. Y estoy ansiosa por el siguiente capítulo”, dijo Felix, de 36 años. “Es algo definitivamente emotivo. Tengo sentimientos encontrados. Estoy realmente agradecida por todos los años que he tenido”.
