Alemania investiga a 3 empleados por accidente fatal de tren
Las autoridades en Alemania dijeron el martes que están investigando a tres empleados de la compañía ferroviaria Deutsche Bahn bajo sospecha de homicidio por negligencia en un accidente de tren la semana pasada donde murieron cinco personas y decenas resultaron heridas.
El tren regional de dos pisos que se descarriló el viernes cerca de la ciudad de Garmisch-Partenkirchen, en el sur de Baviera, tenía unas 140 personas a bordo, incluidos estudiantes que regresaban a casa de la escuela para el feriado de Pentecostés.
Un niño de 13 años y cuatro mujeres de entre 30 y 70 años, dos de ellas refugiadas de Ucrania, murieron en el accidente, dijo la policía bávara. Más de 40 personas resultaron heridas.
Los fiscales se negaron a proporcionar detalles de la investigación, incluidas las razones por las que sospechaban negligencia por parte de los trabajadores ferroviarios.
