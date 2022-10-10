Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alemania indaga posible sabotaje a su sistema de trenes

La policía en Alemania examina la posibilidad de un motivo político en el presunto sabotaje de un sistema de comunicación ferroviaria durante el fin de semana que paralizó los trenes en el noroeste del país

Associated Press
lunes 10 octubre 2022 13:46
ALEMANIA-TRENES
ALEMANIA-TRENES
(AP)

La policía en Alemania informó el lunes que está examinando la posibilidad de un motivo político en el presunto sabotaje de un sistema de comunicación ferroviaria durante el fin de semana que paralizó los trenes en el noroeste del país.

Las autoridades dicen que los cables fueron cortados deliberadamente en un suburbio de Berlín y en Herne, en el oeste de Alemania, sitios que están separados por 440 kilómetros (275 millas).

Los trenes en los estados del noroeste de Hamburgo, Schleswig-Holstein, Baja Sajonia y Bremen se detuvieron durante casi tres horas el sábado por la mañana. El operador ferroviario Deutsche Bahn dijo que era necesario porque falló un sistema digital de radio de los trenes.

Las autoridades abrieron una investigación por sospecha de interferencia peligrosa con el tráfico ferroviario.

La policía de la ciudad occidental de Bochum informó el lunes que su unidad de protección estatal está llevando a cabo la investigación “porque también se está examinando una motivación política”. No dieron más detalles.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in