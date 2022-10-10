Alemania indaga posible sabotaje a su sistema de trenes
La policía en Alemania examina la posibilidad de un motivo político en el presunto sabotaje de un sistema de comunicación ferroviaria durante el fin de semana que paralizó los trenes en el noroeste del país
La policía en Alemania informó el lunes que está examinando la posibilidad de un motivo político en el presunto sabotaje de un sistema de comunicación ferroviaria durante el fin de semana que paralizó los trenes en el noroeste del país.
Las autoridades dicen que los cables fueron cortados deliberadamente en un suburbio de Berlín y en Herne, en el oeste de Alemania, sitios que están separados por 440 kilómetros (275 millas).
Los trenes en los estados del noroeste de Hamburgo, Schleswig-Holstein, Baja Sajonia y Bremen se detuvieron durante casi tres horas el sábado por la mañana. El operador ferroviario Deutsche Bahn dijo que era necesario porque falló un sistema digital de radio de los trenes.
Las autoridades abrieron una investigación por sospecha de interferencia peligrosa con el tráfico ferroviario.
La policía de la ciudad occidental de Bochum informó el lunes que su unidad de protección estatal está llevando a cabo la investigación “porque también se está examinando una motivación política”. No dieron más detalles.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.