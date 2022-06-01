Alemania enviará a Ucrania misiles antiaéreos y radares
Alemania proporcionará a Ucrania misiles antiaéreos modernos y sistemas de radar, indicó el miércoles el canciller del país, Olaf Scholz, un aumento de las entregas de armas anunciado tras críticas sobre que Alemania no hacía suficiente para ayudar a Kiev
El gobierno ha decidido proporcionar a Ucrania misiles IRIS-T desarrollados por Alemania junto con otros países de la OTAN, explicó Scholz a los parlamentarios alemanes.
Además, Berlín ofrecerá sistemas de radar para ayudar a localizar la artillería enemiga.
El anuncio se hizo después de acusaciones dentro y fuera de Alemania sobre que el gobierno ha sido lento a la hora de facilitar a Ucrania las armas que necesita para defenderse de Rusia.
