Alemania enviará a Ucrania misiles antiaéreos y radares

Alemania proporcionará a Ucrania misiles antiaéreos modernos y sistemas de radar, indicó el miércoles el canciller del país, Olaf Scholz, un aumento de las entregas de armas anunciado tras críticas sobre que Alemania no hacía suficiente para ayudar a Kiev

AP Noticias
miércoles 01 junio 2022 09:26
UCRANIA-GUERRA ARMAS
(AP)

Alemania proporcionará a Ucrania misiles antiaéreos modernos y sistemas de radar, indicó el miércoles el canciller del país, Olaf Scholz, un aumento de las entregas de armas anunciado tras críticas sobre que Alemania no hacía suficiente para ayudar a Kiev.

El gobierno ha decidido proporcionar a Ucrania misiles IRIS-T desarrollados por Alemania junto con otros países de la OTAN, explicó Scholz a los parlamentarios alemanes.

Además, Berlín ofrecerá sistemas de radar para ayudar a localizar la artillería enemiga.

El anuncio se hizo después de acusaciones dentro y fuera de Alemania sobre que el gobierno ha sido lento a la hora de facilitar a Ucrania las armas que necesita para defenderse de Rusia.

